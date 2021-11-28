First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $1.21 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 2.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,793 shares of company stock worth $74,225,938. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

