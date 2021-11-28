First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

