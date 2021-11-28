First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Head-To-Head Review

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Seacoast Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.28 $1.08 million N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.61 $81.14 million $3.59 5.82

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

