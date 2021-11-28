First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 258,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FPA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.