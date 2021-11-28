First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lifted by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

