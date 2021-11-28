FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

