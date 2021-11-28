FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FirstRand stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Separately, Investec downgraded FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

