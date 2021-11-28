FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

