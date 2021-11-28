Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

