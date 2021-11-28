FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 1,328.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000.

