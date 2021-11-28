FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 1,328.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ SKOR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $55.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
