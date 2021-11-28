Flixxo Price Hits $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $2,421.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

