Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

