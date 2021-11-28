Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Reaches $384.35 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $384.35 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00432969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00189838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00098937 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,247,367 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

