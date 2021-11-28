FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $30,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

