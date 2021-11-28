FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $30,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.87.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
