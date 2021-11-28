Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE FMX traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,414. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

