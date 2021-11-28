Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.37.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

