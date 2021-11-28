Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.