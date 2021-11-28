Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,099,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

FMC stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

