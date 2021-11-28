Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $960.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

FTNT traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.39. 647,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet has a one year low of $120.14 and a one year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.36.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.