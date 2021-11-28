Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 150,375 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of AXT worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.15 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

