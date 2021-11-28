Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

