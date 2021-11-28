Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

