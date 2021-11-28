Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of International Seaways worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $760.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

