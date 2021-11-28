Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $475.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

