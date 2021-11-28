FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. FRMO has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

