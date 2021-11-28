Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

