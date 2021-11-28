Gala Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.08 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $4.81 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

