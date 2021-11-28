Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Galecto has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galecto by 159.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

