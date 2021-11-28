Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

LON GFRD opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £185.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.93. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.