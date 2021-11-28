Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,134,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.