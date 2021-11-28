Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 128,815 Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of ToughBuilt Industries worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.40 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.