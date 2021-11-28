Geode Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last ninety days.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $5.26 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

