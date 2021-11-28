Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DGNS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.