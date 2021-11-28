Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Cuentas Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

