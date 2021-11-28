GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $45.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,889. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.