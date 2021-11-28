GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

