Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $117.60 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00101022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.25 or 0.07449942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.97 or 1.00109216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.