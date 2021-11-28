Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 48.8%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) fell 48.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 7,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

