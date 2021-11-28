Globus Maritime (GLBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.11. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.86.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

