GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $723,160.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00351285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

