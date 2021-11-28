Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 44.6% This Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $17,929.96 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.17 or 1.00081193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

