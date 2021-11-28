Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,517 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invacare worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVC opened at $3.31 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

