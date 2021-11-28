Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,548 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $69.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

