Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $144.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.