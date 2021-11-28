Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of MVB Financial worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MVB Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MVB Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

