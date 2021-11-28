GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Financial Contrast

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GoodRx and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -41.36% -31.61% -16.01% Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $47.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 26.67 -$293.62 million ($0.71) -51.86 Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.88 -$54.97 million $2.62 6.39

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu.com beats GoodRx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.