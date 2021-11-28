Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 514.7% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

