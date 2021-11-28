Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$508.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.40.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.5027473 EPS for the current year.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

