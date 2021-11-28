Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $53.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $53.05 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $54.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 30,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $753.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

