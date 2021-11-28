Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

